Hours-long standoff with barricaded suspect ends with man in Broward custody: BSO

A domestic dispute in a Lauderdale Lakes neighborhood ended with a man barricaded inside a home for hours. That suspect is now in custody.

The man barricaded himself inside a home Sunday afternoon, leading deputies in a standoff that lasted for hours.

Investigators say around 12:30 p.m., officers got a call about a domestic dispute at a home on the 4400 block of North West 33rd Street.

Officials say the man, who has not yet been identified, ran inside a home and barricaded himself.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Deputies made several commands for the suspect to come out hours later at around 2:45 p.m.

The suspect was seen in handcuffs being moved to another SUV after the arrest.

Several people, possibly family members, were seen going into the house, but they did not wish to speak.

Investigators have not said exactly what that domestic dispute was about for now.