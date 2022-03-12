House Fire in SW Miami-Dade Leaves Two Dead

Two people are dead after an early morning fire broke out in an apartment complex in Southwest Miami-Dade Saturday.

The incident occurred around 5:30 a.m. near 11800 southwest 18th Street.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene and firefighters discovered an elderly male and female inside an apartment who were suffering from apparent smoke inhalation and burns.

Both victims were taken to Kendall Regional Hospital, where they both died.

Officers evacuated the residents from a part of the building.

Authorities did not say how the fire started or reveal the identities of the victims.

This is a developing story. Please check NBC 6 for updates.