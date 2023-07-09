House fire leaves one person injured in Allapattah

A fire broke out shortly after 3:00 a.m on Sunday morning in the Lauderdale Lakes North neighborhood displacing a family of 5 from their home, including two children.

Fortunately, all members were able to escape in time, but one person was injured NBC6 was told.

Disaster service personnel told NBC6’s Olivia Jaquith that firefighters believe that a possible electrical fire in the bedroom was caused by a small appliance or a charger.

Fire rescue officials tells NBC6 they are still trying to figure out how bad the damage really is.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

"The fire inside the bedroom is pretty severe, but it was contained to the -- to the bedroom. As they exited the -- the residence in a panic, the mother, who's an elderly woman, slipped and fell and bumped her head. She is hospitalized right now for her injuries and, I think, smoke inhalation, as well. The homeowners are still here, unsure of what to do. We're going to help them with the board-up," a nearby resident told NBC6.

We reached out to Miami Fire for more information on how the fire started and on the condition of the woman who was treated.

Stay with NBC6 for more updates.