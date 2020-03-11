Elections Officials Prepare Voting Sites Over Coronavirus Concerns

With Florida's statewide primary set to take place next week, elections officials are making accommodations for people heading to and working at the polls as coronavirus concerns persist.

Officials in South Florida said they are taking precautions and discussing precautionary measures with poll workers. Some workers are already wearing gloves while handling equipment, and polling locations have received sanitary supplies.

"We have advised all of our volunteers, all of our poll workers, to bring whatever they want so that they have their own personal supplies, because that will make them feel more comfortable and we’re also supplying each of our precincts," Broward Supervisor of Elections Peter Antonacci said Wednesday.

We are also supplying each of our precincts with disinfectants, alcohol and they have paper towels and those kinds of things to keep the common areas as sanitary as possible."

County commissioner Michael Udine, who is on the canvassing board, said he is confident the coronavirus issue won’t keep voters from participating.

"Everything is being wiped down multiple times, people have the hand sanitizer there, we’re doing a lot of vote by mail ballots, they’re doing a lot of early voting ballots. Hopefully it doesn’t deter people," Udine said.

At early voting sites in Miami-Dade, similar precautionary measures are in place and will be at precincts for the primary.