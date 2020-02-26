How is South Florida Preparing for the Coronavirus?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention raised concerns of a possible pandemic outbreak in the U.S. for the coronavirus, which has infected over 800,000 people and killed at least 2,700 across the globe.

According to the agency, only 14 cases of the disease have been confirmed in the U.S. - none of which were in Florida.

However, they are asking the public to prepare.

“We are asking the American public to work with us to prepare for the expectation that this could be bad,” a top CDC official told reporters in a conference call.

So, if the disease ever does reach South Florida, what are local officials expecting to do?

HEALTHCARE AGENCIES & MEDICAL PROVIDERS

Florida's Department of Health says health care providers are following strict guidance from the CDC.

Patients who have a fever, signs of a "lower respiratory illness" and traveled to China within the last two weeks are required to be tested for the disease. The CDC has specific testing kits for coronavirus, but health officials could not confirm if Florida was one of the few states who received them.

Patients who are diagnosed will be asked to wear a surgical mask and be evaluated in a private room.

AIRPORTS

Nearly 10 million international passengers come through Miami International Airport every year - 2.3 million through Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

MIA says it is not providing screenings for the coronavirus for anyone who is not arriving from China.

They say Americans flying to the U.S. from China will be re-routed to the following airports:

John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK), New York

Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD), Illinois

San Francisco International Airport (SFO), California

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA), Washington

Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL), Hawaii

Los Angeles International Airport, (LAX), California

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL), Georgia

Dallas/Ft. Worth

Detroit

Washington Dulles

Newark

MIA is also among 20 U.S. Airports who are working with the CDC to beef up screenings of travelers. MIA's jurisdiction includes the Bahamas and Aruba, Florida, Alabama and Mississippi.

SCHOOLS

Miami-Dade Public Schools superintendent Alberto Carvalho announced the district's plan if coronavirus were detected in the area.

In order to reduce face-to-face contact between students, the superintendent says schools will take advantage of digital or "tele-education" classes.

However, the electronic classes are a last resort if a school has to be closed.

Education of the disease will ramp up on school grounds, and electronic services that will connect school clinics with doctors for instant information are being installed.

Carvalho also said, if necessary, alternate dismissal times will be implemented, while increasing school cleaning cycles.

Florida International University announced it would restrict access for students and faculty while cancelling study abroad programs to nations dealing with the medical crisis. All travel to Italy, Japan, Singapore and South Korea are restricted.

At the same time, the school is asking anyone who has visited the countries – as well as China, where thousands have died in recent weeks from the virus – or had contact with anyone who has visited to remain quarantined for 14 days even if they do not have any symptoms.

Miami-Dade Public Schools was forced to cancel two out of country field trips, including one trip to Italy.

The University of Miami also cancelled study abroad programs in China amid concerns.

Check back for updates