How King Tides Lead to Sunny Day Flooding in South Florida

About five times every autumn, the higher-than-normal King Tides lead to sunny day or tidal flooding in South Florida. Each round can last two to four days and occur when we have a new or full moon.

2022’s King Tides are September 10-12 and 27-28 along with October 7-12 and 24-28 and finally November 6-9.

The astronomically high tides plus sea-level rise from the melting ice caps due to global warming mean that water backs up into drains and can lead to flooding sometimes far away from bodies of water when there hasn’t been a drop of rain.

Add a strong on-shore wind and heavy rain and things get much worse like back in November of 2020 and more recently as Hurricane Ian was approaching Southwest Florida.