How much for a cocktail?! A night out in Miami is among most expensive in US, report says

How much is too much for a watered down mojito and a ride to the bar?

That's up to you. But if your budget for the former is under $20, you may just want to stay home.

QR Code Generator recently researched and ranked the most expensive cities in the U.S. for a night out, and Miami was in the top 10.

The company factored in the price of taxis, a cocktail in a downtown club, beer in a neighborhood pub and a combo meal in a fast food restaurant to try to come up with a sum for an evening out on the town, and then assigned cities a final score out of 100.

The rankings

Miami is #9 in the list of cities ranked from most to least expensive night out.

But whether that's reassuring or concerning is up for debate. An evening in any of these 10 cities will set you back a pretty penny.

Here's the whole list:

New York City, NY Washington, DC San Diego, CA San Francisco, CA Boston, MA Seattle, WA Los Angeles, CA Fresno, CA Miami, FL San Jose, CA

How much money are we talking?

Let's break it down.

"In Miami, beer is $7 a pint, combo meals are $13 each, and at $20, cocktails are more expensive than anywhere else in the country except New York City," QR Code Generator's report says.

Ouch. But hey, the data says that the Magic City is saving on taxi fares. This is the fifth cheapest place to catch a cab, with fares at just $1.30 per kilometer, according to the report.

That's how Miami's score comes in at 61.73 out of 100, which feels significantly better next to New York City's 93.45.

I remember when a good drink was $10

So do people in Memphis, Tennessee. Because that was last night.

"Memphis has the cheapest nightlife in the country, with a score of 8.14," the company writes. "It costs $1.37 per kilometer to get a taxi downtown, where you can buy a cocktail for just $10 (tied for the third cheapest in the country) and a pint of beer for $4.43 (the fourth cheapest in the country)."