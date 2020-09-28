How Phase 3 of Reopening Affects South Florida

What to Know Miami-Dade and Broward officials have relaxed their counties' coronavirus restrictions in accordance with DeSantis's decision to move to phase 3 of reopening

Both counties are offering more flexibility for businesses and restaurants to open, though social distancing and facial coverings are still strongly urged

Some have expressed concern about how the changes will affect the state's coronavirus outbreak, including Dr. Anthony Fauci

Last week, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an emergency order that essentially lifted all COVID-19 restrictions on restaurants and other businesses across the state.

That means that businesses can open and operate at full capacity, and cities and counties can no longer use fines to enforce public health guidelines.

However, if local governments do want to keep capacity below 100% for restaurants, they are permitted to do so as long as they provide the state with an economic impact analysis on the restaurant industry and an explanation of why limits are necessary for public health.

DeSantis's decision was met with some pushback, including some criticism from Dr. Anthony Fauci, who warned that the change is "very concerning to me. When you're dealing with community spread, and you have the kind of congregate setting where people get together, particularly without masks, you’re really asking for trouble."

Mayors Carlos Gimenez and Dale V.C. Holness also expressed concern about eliminating all regulations.

“We’re hoping that the governor will allow us to have deeper restrictions than the rest of the state. We have a greater spread of the virus in South Florida than other parts of the state," Broward County Mayor Dale Holness told WLRN last week.

Both Miami-Dade and Broward officials moved quickly to adapt the counties' existing emergency orders to fit the new standards set by DeSantis.

The counties are still encouraging everyone to follow CDC guidelines (using facial coverings, social distancing) as much as possible, but more businesses will be able to open, and restaurants may some have more flexibility in the number of guests they can allow.

Miami-Dade County: Curfew still in effect, more flexibility for restaurants and businesses

All retail and commercial establishments in Miami-Dade are allowed to open and remain open as long as they follow the following guidelines:

Signage must be posted to emphasize social distancing and COVID awareness

All personnel must be trained to deal with COVID-related issues

Social distancing of at least six feet between people should be enforced as much as possible

Coronavirus infections from on-site personnel must be immediately reported to the Florida Department of Health

Sanitization of common areas should be enhanced

Hand sanitizer should be available at points of entry and throughout the establishment

A countywide 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew is still in effect, and restaurants that offer seating to more than eight people cannot offer on-premises dining between those hours. They can, however, keep their kitchens open to do delivery services and take-out.

Restaurants are also allowed to be filled at 100% capacity if they are able to do so while maintaining six feet of distance between tables. No more than six guests are allowed per table, and anyone who is not actively eating or drinking must wear a facial covering.

The county's updated emergency order also noted that people attending religious services are urged, but not required, to maintain six feet of social distancing.

Broward County: Bars and clubs must remain closed, more flexibility for other businesses and facilities

In Broward County, night clubs and hookah bars must remain closed.

Bars, pubs, breweries, billiard halls, cocktail lounges and adult entertainment establishments must remain closed if they make more than 50% of their gross revenue from the sale of alcohol.

These facilities may only operate to provide take-out or delivery.

It was the happiest hour of 2020 for bars across South Florida on Sunday, as the businesses were back on tap after the coronavirus pandemic shuttered their doors for six months.

Indoor seating areas at restaurants must not exceed 50% of the maximum seating capacity, and the total indoor and outdoor seating combined occupancy should not exceed the 100% total maximum occupancy for the entire restaurant.

All other businesses are allowed to reopen, though they must follow the same guidelines as Miami-Dade: putting up signage with COVID awareness, enforcing social distancing, cleaning publicly used spaces frequently, and having a plan in case an employee gets sick.

Gyms and fitness centers must operate at 50% capacity.

At the end of last week, Broward County Mayor Dale V.C. Holness also announced that the county would also be making additional changes to loosen some restrictions on businesses and facilities: