How South Florida is celebrating the Caribbean art form of “Moko Jumbie”

In South Florida, there is an ancient Caribbean art form that still stands tall.

Stilt walking, known as "Moko Jumbie" in parts of the Caribbean, has been associated with Caribbean Carnivals for over 200 years. However, it has deeper roots that stretch back centuries and across an ocean.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

“The Art of Moko Jumbie, originated back in Africa” said Vernon Brooks, a stilt walking instructor with the USVI Mocko Jumbie Stilt Dancers. “Today the home of the Moko jumbie is known to be the Virgin Islands and Trinidad and Tobago.”

For Brooks and his students, coming together means more than a weekly practice, for them it’s a connection to something spiritual.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

“Moko Jumbie actually means good God, good spirit,” said Brooke. “So, when you see these guys dancing it’s just a spirit, it’s just into a different zone.”

The tradition dates back to West Africa, where stilt walking was believed to bring the dancers closer to the spirits. Enslaved Africans carried the custom with them to the Caribbean, where it evolved into a celebrated performance art.

In Miramar, children as young as four years old are learning the art, while carefully strapped into handmade wooden stilts, and guided by instructors.

“They have to put their foot into a slot, and we actually tie these stilts onto the legs so that’s why it requires tremendous balance to do what they do,” Brooks explained.

Henijah Marcano, learned within a year. She said the experience offers a new perspective.

“It allows me to express myself while dancing” said Marcano. “I get a Birds Eye view so I can see everything. It is pretty difficult at first but once you get the hang of it, it can be fun.”

Other performers like Macario Davis say they love the reaction they get from crowds.

“They get it. It feels great,” said Davis. “And it’s like… fun.”

The USVI Mocko Jumbie Stilt Dancers practice weekly in Miramar and perform at more than 30 events each year, which has included high-profile shows at Disney and the UniverSoul Circus.