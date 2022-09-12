How to Apply for the Affordable Connectivity Program and Who's Eligible

As a result of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, some households across the United States are now eligible to receive a $30 a month discount on their internet bill and a one-time $100 discount on a new laptop computer, desktop computer or tablet.
The Biden Administration announced the incentives as part of the Affordable Connectivity Program. To deliver maximum cost savings to families, the administration has secured commitments from 20 leading internet providers.
Who is eligible for affordable connectivity program?
You are eligible if your income is 200% or less than the Federal Poverty Guidelines. The guideline is based on your household size and state and listed below.
How to apply for the FCC Affordable Connectivity Program
You can sign up through your existing internet service provider if it participates in the program. Participating companies may ask you to apply through their company’s own application process.
Which internet service providers are participating in the ACP?
- Allo Communications
- altaFiber (and Hawaiian Telcom)
- Altice (Optimum and Suddenlink)
- Astound
- AT&T
- Breezeline
- Comcast
- Comporium
- Cox Communications
- Frontier
- IdeaTek
- Jackson Energy Authority
- MediacomCable – Affordable Connectivity Program
- MLGC
- Spectrum (Charter Communications) ***offer only available to new subscribers***
- Starry
- Verizon (Fios only)
- Vermont Telephone Company
- Vexus Fiber
- Wow! Internet, Cable and TV
For more information, click on this link.
