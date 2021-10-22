How to Celebrate Halloween With Your Pet

Your furry friend is probably no stranger to tricks and treats all year round, so Halloween should be no exception. If your pet is used to staying home while you celebrate spooky season, consider switching things up this year.

Here are some of the many ways to get your pets involved in the Halloween fun.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

Getting into costume

While this may seem like an obvious answer, there are endless ways to get creative with your pet's costume this year. Instead of picking out any old costume for your furry friend, try dressing them up as the other half of a dynamic duo like the Stitch to your Lilo or the Scooby to your Shaggy. Consider getting the whole family involved in this idea with a group costume like Scooby and the rest of the gang!

Trick-or-treating together

If your family already plans to go trick-or-treating this year, no need to leave your pet at home. They may not be able to indulge in all that chocolate and candy, but they'll probably love a long walk and some quality time with their humans.

Attending pet-friendly events

Nearly every neighborhood has something going on for spooky season. From haunted houses to pumpkin patches, you'd be surprised just how many outdoor events welcome pets. If there's an event happening near you, just reach out to the coordinator in advance to ask about bringing your furry friend. For a list of pet-friendly events happening in South Florida, click here.

Stocking up on new toys and treats

Around this time of year, just about every pet store is loaded with Halloween goodies. From skeleton toys to pumpkin-shaped treats, you'll find something for every pet on your next run. For extra fun, involve your furry friend by bringing them along to the pet store to sniff around for their favorite toy.

Having a scary movie night

For pet owners who prefer to stay in on Halloween, movie night is always a great way to spend some quality time together. If there's one thing every pet loves, it's a good snuggle. So grab your coziest blanket and lots of snacks and curl up in front of the TV. Just make sure to wait until it's dark out if you really want to be spooked!