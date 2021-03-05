How to Celebrate March 5 –#305Day — in Miami-Dade County

Friday is officially Miami’s day, known as 305 Day. It’s a day to celebrate all things Miami. And even though the Eight annual 305 Day block party was cancelled because of the pandemic, it’s not going to stop people from celebrating Miami pride.

“That’s what 305 is really all about,” says JennyLee Molina, the founder of 305 Day. “Taking pride in your community. Taking pride in the 305. Giving back whether it’s your time or your dollars. But definitely giving back and the community pride.”

The folks at 305 Day put together a complete guide to celebrate that pride at 305Day.miami. From stopping by Night Owl Cookies to grab a ‘Cafecito Cookie’ or cocktails and croquetas for $3.05 for happy hour at Kush Hialeah.

About 60 local businesses are joining in on the celebration.

“We wanted to be able to give back to them this year and make sure we still highlight them,” Molina says about the small businesses. “And we want people to socially distance as safely as they can and shop locally.”

Friday is also a day to give back to the city that offers so much magic. Go to VolunteerMiami.org to find a non-profit that you’re passionate about.

“It’s really a time for us to come together and you have the ability to help to sign up and help,” says Molina. “And of course, celebrate. Put some Pitbull on have a drink or two. Miami ‘s known to party. So definitely have fun and support these local businesses. But don’t forget you can sign up and give back.”

The Miami Marlins will begin selling single game tickets on 305 Day for home games played between April 1st and June 30th. And the Miami Dolphins will be all throughout the city offering specials and giveaways, but you have to download the 305 Day Pass to get the details.

Friday will also kickoff the Miami Film Festival. There are both in-theater screenings at the Silverspot Cinema in downtown Miami or screenings virtually.

So many changes this year, but the show must go on.

“It’s a little different this year,” says Molina. “But next year, 305 Day falls on Saturday and I’m hoping we can have a huge blowout block party. But we have to stay safe first.”