How to honor and celebrate Juneteenth in South Florida

The Juneteenth holiday has been celebrated amongst Black communities for over one-and-a-half centuries.

The holiday commemorates June 19, 1865, the day that the end of slavery was announced in Galveston, Texas, despite President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation in 1863.

The day is recognized as the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States.

However, the U.S. government only more recently recognized Juneteenth as a federal holiday in 2021 when President Joe Biden signed a bill passed by Congress.

This year, South Florida communities and the rest of the country will celebrate the holiday on Thursday, June 19th.

And as the holiday nears, there is much to know about the significance of the day and ways in which you can celebrate it across South Florida.

What will be closed on the Holiday and what services have different scheduling?

The U.S. Postal Service will be closed on June 19, and there will be no mail deliveries.

UPS and FedEx pickup and delivery services will be available, and their store locations will be open on June 19, according to the companies' websites.

The Federal Reserve System and the New York Stock Exchange will be closed on Thursday, June 19.

All federal agencies will be closed on Thursday, including the DMV and Social Security Administration.

Most federal, state and city employees get the day off. Many private employers give workers the day off to observe the holiday.

Most private businesses, including national retailers, will be open on Juneteenth.

Where can I find celebrations in South Florida?

Looking for ways to celebrate in South Florida? Well, we've got you covered. The following are some notable celebrations that you can look forward to:

The Miami Juneteenth Festival: On June 18th at the Griffing Center, experience performances by national and local artists, vendors showcasing Black-owned businesses, as well as interactive exhibits and activities to honor Juneteenth. The event will run from noon to 11 p.m., and for more information on this year's festival, visit their website.

Juneteenth at Miami Children's Museum: On June 19th at the Miami Children's Museum, families can experience a day at the museum, celebrating Juneteenth with hands-on art activities that look into and educate on the themes of freedom, heritage and community. Visitors can also create and design “freedom crowns,” and be a part of a collaborative quilt project inspired by African American quilting traditions. The experience is included with regular museum admission. For more information on this celebration, visit their website and learn more.

The Juneteenth Experience at the Colony Theatre: From June 18th through the 19th, each night at 7:30 p.m., the Colony Theatre will be putting on a concert-theater experience that features "a blend of soulful melodies, gospel rhythms, and classical arrangements with spoken word and dance to creating a space where liberation and freedom are not just commemorated but deeply felt," according to the show's website. Additionally, the event will begin with selected short films exploring themes of Black liberation, followed by a performance. For more information on this event and to purchase tickets, visit their website.

Free Family Fun Day: Celebrating Juneteenth: On June 14th from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., HistoryMiami Museum is hosting their monthly Saturday programming series, where this upcoming weekend will feature a discussion of Black history through interactive experiences, guided tours and creative expression to honor Juneteenth. The event is free to all for admission. For more information and the link to claim a ticket, visit the website.

Touch Money the Label: Juneteenth Celebration: On June 19th at 8:00 p.m., a night of music and cultural expression will take place at Electric 23 in Wynwood. The event will feature live performances and DJ sets rooted in Afrobeat, Soca, hip-hop and Caribbean sounds. For more information and the link to claim a ticket, visit the website.

Uhuru: A Juneteenth Celebration of Freedom and Liberation: On June 19th from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Barry University will honor Juneteenth with an interactive evening of cultural expression, historical reflection and community connection. Additionally, a keynote will be presented by historian Dr. Tameka Hobbs. The celebration is presented by South Florida People of Color in collaboration with Barry University. The event is free and for more information visit the website to learn more.

City of Miami Beach OnStage! Presents: Juneteenth - A Day of Freedom: On June 19th, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. a procession, live drumline and contemporary dance performance will kick off an evening commemorating the significance of the Juneteenth holiday. The event is presented by the City of Miami Beach and the Lincoln Road Business Improvement District starting at Euclid Oval and ending at 1100 Lincoln Road. Following the outdoor performances, people can go to the Colony Theatre at 7:30 p.m. for the fifth annual Juneteenth Experience, a multidisciplinary concert theater performance centered on the theme of non-erasure and the contributions of Black South Florida communities. The events are free and open to all, so for more information, visit the website.