How to Improve Your Resume for Job Employers During Pandemic

During the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, thousands of people in South Florida have lost their jobs due to business closures across the area - leading to more and more people fighting for the same open jobs.

“A lot of the time, people are going to be over qualified for a lot of these jobs they are trying to get in today’s market,” said director of retail and training Brandon Berry from the Recruit Group.

It's a tough time for many Americans who may be worried about the security of your current job, the potential of being laid off, or may be one of the millions out of work.

“It's like any other elevator pitch, you have about ten seconds to catch their attention,” Berry said about employers.

Now is the time to refocus, rework and reenergize your resume. Some tips include to make your resume relevant, look at what's important and eliminate what's not. From there, prove that you're essential and then showcase what you've accomplished.

“A lot of people think for just a normal routine job in retail you don’t have to put metric for success in - put them on there,” Berry noted.

In South Florida, speaking more than one language is a big deal so highlight that.

“Bilingual is huge because obviously communication is key,” Berry said. “Right now there’s a lot of people who need to understand their culture and their language.”

If you currently have a desk jobs, think about what skills can apply for another position like retail.

“Knowing what’s important to that organization of that manager could cause you to want to shift things more frequently,” he added.

At the end of the day, your top priority is most likely taking care of you and your family's needs. But, don't forget your true passion.

“Research, research, research and ask the tough questions,” Berry said. “You should be interviewing them as much as they are interviewing you.”