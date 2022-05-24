Baby Formula Shortage

How to Introduce Your Baby to a New Brand of Formula as Shipments Arrive from Europe

The massive formula shipment from Europe as part of “Operation Fly Formula” means new brands of formula will be stocking the shelves of supermarkets soon

By Gabi Rodriguez and Daniela Gonzalez

After 78,000 pounds of infant formula arrived in the United States from Europe on Sunday to relieve the nationwide shortage, many parents are left wondering how to introduce a new brand of formula to their babies.

Dr. Mona Amin, a pediatrician in South Florida, has advice for parents looking to successfully transition their child to a new brand of formula.

How should I transition my baby to a new formula?

Dr. Amin recommends giving babies a chance to try the new brand of formula alone and seeing how they react to it.

"Some babies won't taste the difference," said Dr. Amin. "Some babies know the difference like adults between Coke and Pepsi."

Dr. Amid recommends being patient because sometimes it can take a while for children to adjust.

What should I do if my baby rejects the new brand of formula?

If your baby is rejecting the new brand of formula, Dr. Amin recommends mixing half of the old brand of formula with half of the new one.

"You have to prepare them separately because they have to be mixed correctly," says Dr. Amin. "And then you would combine them into one bottle."

Dr. Amin recommends trying this mixture for a few days before slowly transitioning your baby to a full bottle of the new formula brand.

"A lot of families are having to transition to something new and the stress of them not taking it can also be a reality," says Dr. Amin.

