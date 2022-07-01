How to Keep Your Pet Stress-Free During July 4th Festivities

While most Americans feel a sense of patriotism on the Fourth of July, one four-legged family member is feeling anxious over the sounds of fireworks.

According to Ceva Animal Health, 40% of all dogs have noise anxiety due to the fireworks of July 4th and other holiday-related activities.

But there are ways to keep your pet safe this holiday weekend with some tips coming from Veterinary Behaviorist experts

Experts says that noises associated with Fourth of July like fireworks, or other related sounds such as storms or even vacuums increase your pet's anxiety.

Some tips they suggest you try this Fourth of July include:

Exercising your dog

Calming wraps

Pheromone therapy

Natural chews

Creating a “zen zone” in your home

By using these tips, it will be possible to manage your pet's stress and anxiety ahead of the July 4th festivities, the experts said.