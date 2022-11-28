How to Make Sure You Do Not Get Scammed This Cyber Monday

This Cyber ​​Monday is expected to be the biggest shopping day of the year, with consumers estimated to spend more than $11 billion.

This would be a massive increase from last year.

Stephanie Rivera, from @lashoppinista says that when accessing a web page you must first ensure that it is secure.

To prevent falling victim to scams, experts warn you not to trust the emails you receive and to make sure you go to the correct page of a reputable site.

Avoid going to pages of unknown brands that offer very big and attractive offers.

“Sometimes they use logos or well-known e-commerce brands. Sometimes they even use the Paypal name and brand. Sometimes they use images and photos of professional influencers”, explains Rivera.

To avoid this, look for reviews of the products and brands you want to buy.

Another key tip to avoid online scams is to avoid using debit cards and instead take advantage of credit cards or other payment services that offer more guarantees.

“You can open a Paypal account or use a credit card that offers you a security policy in case you have a situation where someone steals your identity or is going to take money from the account,”. Rivera said.

Unlike in recent years when inventory was in short supply due to the pandemic, there is expected to be a much larger online inventory this holiday season