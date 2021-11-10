How to Protect Unvaccinated Students as Holidays Approach

With the holidays fast approaching and families getting together in bigger groups, some parents are wondering how to protect their kids who may be unvaccinated.

While symptoms are much more mild than an adult if children do get COVID-19, it's the older family members they will be encountering over the holidays that is concerning.

"They can carry the virus and if they end up transmitting it to someone who’s older, I’d be concerned about them," said Dr. Aarti Raja from the biological sciences department at Nova Southeastern University.

Raja added if families can limit travel for unvaccinated children, that would be help as well. She said travel only heightens the risk of getting the virus and further spreading it.

She also said to gather outdoors as much a possible. Lastly, Raja said if you know your children are going to be unvaccinated for the holidays around older families, suggest those family members get their booster shots before your children see them.

"If there are vulnerable people in the family, see if there’s a chance to get them to booster vaccine because that will just be an added protection," she said.

Raja said she doesn't expect a surge in cases over the holiday season because of how many people are vaccinated and how prepared we are for the virus this time around.