How to recycle your Christmas tree in Miami-Dade County

The Miami-Dade County Department of Solid Waste (DSWM) is encouraging all residents to participate in their Christmas Tree Recycling Program.

Starting Thursday, DSWM service area customers can recycle their clean, decoration-free natural Christmas trees by taking them to select Trash and Recycling Centers.

Please note that this service is for residents who receive waste collection services from Miami-Dade County only. If you do not receive waste collection services from Miami-Dade County, please contact your local service provider directly.

Here's what you need to know if you are looking to recycle your family's tree this year:

Who is eligible to participate in the Christmas Tree Recycling Program?

DSWM service area customers are single-family households in the unincorporated Miami-Dade County service area and the following municipalities: Aventura, Cutler Bay, Doral, Miami Gardens, Miami Lakes, Opa-locka, Palmetto Bay, Pinecrest, Sunny Isles Beach, and Sweetwater.

Where can I recycle my Christmas tree?

Christmas trees can be brought in for recycling by DSWM service area customers to one of the following Trash and Recycling Centers (which are open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.)

North Dade – 21500 NW 47 Ave.

Norwood – 19901 NW 7th Ave.

Palm Springs North – 7870 NW 178 St.

Golden Glades – 140 NW 160 St.

West Little River – 1830 NW 79 St.

Snapper Creek – 2200 SW 117 Ave.

Sunset Kendall – 8000 SW 107 Ave.

West Perrine – 16651 SW 107 Ave.

Eureka Drive – 9401 SW 184 St.

South Miami Heights – 20800 SW 117 Ct.

Moody Drive – 12970 SW 268 St.

You can also drop off your tree at the following Home Chemical Collection Center which is open seven days a week for tree drop-off only, from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m:

West Miami-Dade – 8801 NW 58 St.

Where can I get Christmas tree mulch?

Christmas trees dropped off at the TRCs and those collected at curbside during dedicated Christmas tree collection will be recycled into mulch. Residents who provide proof of residency within the service area will be able to pick up free mulch at one of the Trash and Recycling Centers starting in the spring. Click here to sign up to receive a notification when the mulch is ready for pick up.

What if I cannot drop off my Christmas tree?

Residents who are unable to drop off their Christmas tree can place it curbside.

Beginning Wednesday, Jan. 8, crews will collect Christmas trees from the curb during two sweeps.

Do not place whole trees or cut-up trees in the green garbage carts or blue recycling carts.

First Christmas Tree Collection Sweep: Jan. 8 - 19 Trees will be collected on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays Place tree at the curb by Wednesday, Jan. 8

Final Christmas Tree Collection Sweep: Jan. 22 - Feb. 2 Trees will be collected on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays Place tree at the curb by Wednesday, Jan. 22



What are some other Christmas tree disposal options?

Residents who are unable to drop off their trees for recycling or who don’t want to wait for curbside collection can use one of their available scheduled bulky waste pickups to have the tree collected.

For more information on the DSWM’s Christmas tree recycling and collection program including drop-off locations and hours, call 311 or click here.