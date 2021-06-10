How to Spot New COVID Delta Variant Symptoms

Concern is spiking over the new COVID-19 Delta variant.

The variant, otherwise known as B.1617.2, is highly contagious and may be associated with a higher risk of hospitalization than COVID-19, experts say. The variant has ravaged India and swept across 60 percent of the United Kingdom, prompting alarm among top U.S. public health officials.

Dr. Anthony Fauci said Tuesday the Delta variant accounts for more than 6% of cases scientists have been able to sequence in the United States. He added that B.1617.2 is rapidly emerging as the dominant variant in the United Kingdom.

Fauci, along with other top health experts, are urging Americans to get vaccinated to prevent the proliferation of the variant in the United States. But just how effective are vaccines against the variant, and how do symptoms differ from COVID-19?

What are the symptoms of the COVID-19 Delta variant?

The COVID-19 Delta variant, first documented in India in October 2020, is a "variant of concern" of the coronavirus, meaning it's highly transmissible and could potentially lead to increased hospitalizations, more strain on health care resources and ultimately, more deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Symptoms of the variant are said to be more severe than that of COVID-19. Specifically, the variant has been linked to gastrointestinal issues such as nausea, diarrhea, abdominal pain and appetite loss, as well as hearing loss, gangrene, and blood clotting, according to the Times of India and other local media.

Doctors in India say the prevalence of digestive issues and other symptoms as a result of the Delta variant appear to be greater than those brought on by the original strain of COVID-19. However, more clinical research needs to be done to confirm the link.

“We need more scientific research to analyze if these newer clinical presentations are linked to B.1.617 or not,” Abdul Ghafur, an infectious disease physician at the Apollo Hospital in Chennai, told Bloomberg.

Are vaccines effective against the new COVID-19 Delta variant?

A recent study from Public Health England recently showed that two doses of the Pfizer or AstraZeneca vaccines are highly effective against the COVID-19 Delta variant.

The study found that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was 88% effective against symptomatic disease from the B.1.617.2 variant two weeks after the second dose, while two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine were 60% effective against symptomatic disease.

The AstraZeneca vaccine has not been approved for use in the United States. Generally speaking, however, the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been shown to be highly effective against COVID-19.

Booster shots, however, will likely be needed to contain spread of the virus as variants continue to propagate throughout the United States.