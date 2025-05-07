How to update your Florida driver's license as REAL ID deadline arrives

The REAL ID deadline is here, and starting Wednesday, U.S. travelers will need to have it if they plan to use a driver's license when flying domestically and want to avoid delays.

Florida started issuing REAL IDs back in 2010, but many people were still rushing to update their IDs before the looming deadline.

You will also need a REAL ID if you want to visit a military base or visit a secure federal facility.

To get one, you must show up in person at a driver’s license service center or tax collector's office. The Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles recommends making an appointment before you visit.

Here's what you need to know.

What is a REAL ID, and why do I need one?

The REAL ID Act was passed by Congress in 2005 after the publication of the 9/11 Commission Report in an effort to increase security of identification documents, making them more difficult to duplicate.

You need a REAL ID if you need to:

Access certain federal facilities

Board federally regulated commercial aircraft

Enter nuclear power plants

All residents 18 and older who intend to fly domestically or enter these types of facilities will be required to obtain REAL ID-compliant cards.

Do I have a REAL ID?

Look at your current driver's license or state identification card. If it's REAL ID-compliant, it will have a star in the right-hand corner.

I have a passport. Do I still need a REAL ID?

Travelers who haven’t obtained a REAL ID by this week’s deadline received assurances from the head of Homeland Security that they will be able to fly after additional identity checks. Her comments came Tuesday as people were waiting in long lines outside of government buildings from California to Miami trying to update their IDs before the long-delayed deadline.

Kristi Noem told a congressional panel that 81% of travelers already have IDs that comply with the REAL ID requirements. She said security checkpoints will also be accepting passports and tribal identification when the deadline hits Wednesday.

Those who still lack an identification that complies with the REAL ID law "may be diverted to a different line, have an extra step," Noem said.

"But people will be allowed to fly," she said. "We will make sure it's as seamless as possible."

Since its conception in 2005, the deadline to enforce REAL IDs has been delayed several times — with the current deadline scheduled for Wednesday, May 7, 2025.

How do I get a REAL ID?

U.S. citizens are asked to bring one of the following documents:

Valid, unexpired U.S. passport

Original or Certified copy of a birth certificate

Consular Report of Birth Abroad

Certificate of Naturalization issued by DHS

Certificate of Citizenship

Non-citizens are asked to bring one of the following documents:

Valid, unexpired Permanent Resident Card – I-551 for Lawful Permanent Residents

Valid Passport for non-immigrants except for asylum applicants and refugees

Other government-issued document showing your full name

Department of Homeland Security document showing proof of lawful presence

If your name has changed by marriage/divorce, you must have your name changed on your Citizen and Immigration Services (CIS) documents.

In both cases, citizens and non-citizens will need to bring their Social Security Card or proof of their social security number. Along with two documents that show your principal residence.