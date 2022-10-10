How to Watch Closing Arguments in the Parkland Gunman's Death Penalty Trial

Closing arguments in the penalty trial of confessed Parkland shooter begin Tuesday, nearly three months after Nikolas Cruz went on trial in the penalty phase for the mass killing at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Jurors will hear arguments to determine whether he will be given a death sentence or life in prison without parole.

Cruz, now 24, killed 14 students and 3 staff members at Stoneman Douglas on Feb. 14, 2018. In October of last year, he entered guilty pleas to 17 counts of first-degree murder and 17 more attempted murder counts.

Closing arguments are scheduled to begin Tuesday, October 11, at 9 a.m. and will be carried live on air on NBC 6.

Following the closing arguments, jurors are scheduled to begin deliberations at 9 a.m. Wednesday, October 12.

