How to Watch the NBC 6 and Telemundo 51 Florida Gubernatorial Democratic Debate

NBC 6 and Telemundo 51 will present "Decision 2022: Florida Democratic Gubernatorial Debate" which can be seen across multiple platforms on Thursday, July 21, from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The pre-taped hour-long debate between Democratic gubernatorial candidates Charlie Crist and Nikki Fried will address the issues important to Florida voters.

The debate will be moderated by bilingual journalists NBC 6 Anchor Jackie Nespral and Telemundo 51 Senior Political Reporter Marilys Llanos.

The debate will be televised in English on NBC 6 and select NBC stations in Florida (check local listings). Telemundo 51 will present the entire debate in Spanish and will simulcast it across Telemundo owned stations in Orlando (WTMO), Tampa (WRMD), and Fort Myers (WWDT).

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The digital platforms for NBC 6 and Telemundo 51 will also carry the debate. You can watch on NBC6.com, the NBC 6 app and mobile web, and Telemundo 51.com, the Telemundo 51 app and mobile web. Live coverage can also be seen by downloading the NBC 6 and Telemundo 51 apps on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

The debate will also be streamed in its entirety on "NBC South Florida News" channel on Peacock, The Roku Channel, and Samsung TV. It will stream at selected times beginning at 9 p.m. Thursday.

The Florida Primary will be held Tuesday, August 23.