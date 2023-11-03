How to watch the NBC News Republican Presidential Primary Debate from Miami

NBC News will host the third Republican Presidential Primary Debate in Miami on Nov. 8.

NBC Nightly News Anchor Lester Holt and Meet the Press Moderator Kristen Welker will serve as the moderators of the debate, and will be joined by Hugh Hewitt, host of The Hugh Hewitt Show on Salem Radio Network.

The debate, to be held at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County, will air from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET on NBC 6 and the television, streaming and digital platforms of NBC News, including streaming on NBCNews.com.

The debate will also stream in English on NBC News NOW.

NBCUniversal Local’s four Telemundo 24/7 regional streaming channels will present NBC News’ debate coverage live with real-time audio translations in Spanish. Noticias Florida, Noticias Noreste, Noticias California and Noticias Texas will be the only FAST channels providing the debate live in Spanish

Noticias Florida will provide special pre-debate coverage from 7 to 7:30 p.m. ET. Spanish-language debate coverage will also stream live on NoticiasTelemundo.com, Noticias Telemundo’s X, Facebook and YouTube accounts and the Noticias Telemundo mobile app, and air live on Universo.

Qualified participants will be announced later. Former President Donald Trump, leading in polls for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, skipped the first two debates and has said he'd attend a rally in South Florida during the Nov. 8 debate.

NBC Universal is the parent company of NBC News and this station.