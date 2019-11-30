Human Remains Found in State Park

What to Know Bay County Sheriff’s investigator Whit Majors says a partial human skeleton was found at Pine Log State Forest Park north of Panama City on

Authorities say they’ve found human remains at a state park in Florida.

Bay County Sheriff’s investigator Whit Majors says a partial human skeleton was found at Pine Log State Forest Park north of Panama City on Wednesday.

Majors says the medical examiner is trying to determine the identity of the person.

No additional details were immediately available.