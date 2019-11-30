Human Remains Found in State Park

Police Lights Generic NBC4_5
NBC 4 New York

What to Know

  • Bay County Sheriff’s investigator Whit Majors says a partial human skeleton was found at Pine Log State Forest Park north of Panama City on

Authorities say they’ve found human remains at a state park in Florida.

Bay County Sheriff’s investigator Whit Majors says a partial human skeleton was found at Pine Log State Forest Park north of Panama City on Wednesday.

Majors says the medical examiner is trying to determine the identity of the person.

Local

Manatee County 3 hours ago

70-Year-Old Grandmother Tased and Arrested by Florida Police

Only in Florida 1 hour ago

Florida Cat Reunited With Owner 2 Years After Hurricane

No additional details were immediately available.

Copyright A
News Local US & World Decision 2020 Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Video Investigations Responds Entertainment 6 In The Mix Latin Beat The Scene Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader NBC 6 Pride
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us