‘Human Trafficking is a Reality': Miami-Dade Authorities Aim to Prevent Trafficking at Airport

With Florida ranking No. 3 in human trafficking cases by the National Human Trafficking Hotline and Miami-Dade having the most cases reported in the state, local authorities are focusing their efforts on addressing the crisis.

Miami-Dade Police are training Miami-Dade Fire Rescue authorities stationed at Miami International Airport, which they called a human trafficking hub with incidents happening daily due to heavy international and domestic travel.

"Human trafficking is a reality in our community," said Det. Jessica Barrel from MDPD's Organized Crime Bureau's Human Trafficking Squad. "It's a daily crime hidden in our backyard."

In Miami-Dade, 67 percent of human trafficking victims are local and 40 percent are minors. MDPD's Organized Crime Human Trafficking Squad said 70 percent of those victims are trafficked through airports.

"We always want to respond and want it to be reported whether it’s something or not because better safe than sorry than not reporting it all," Barrel said.

Authorities said food courts, restrooms and shops are key areas at the airport to spot a victim. MDPD said you can spot a victim by using the acronym DEAR, meaning:

Relationship - Notice if they seem to be controlled by someone, including holding their arm or taking documents from them or not allowing them to speak

For more information or to report trafficking, call the NHTH at 888-373-7888.