Humane Society of Broward County Accepting Over 40 Beagles From Virginia

The Humane Society of Broward County is on its way back home to Fort Lauderdale with more than 40 beagles as part of the organization's mission to remove beagles from a controversial mass-breeding facility.

The organization wants to remove over 4,000 beagles currently housed at an Envigo RMS LLC facility in Cumberland, Virginia "which bred dogs to be sold to laboratories for animal experimentation," according to the organization in a statement.

This removal of this beagles from the Virginia facility will take place in the next two months and the dogs will be up for adoption via several shelters across the country including the one in Broward County.

The first group of beagles will arrive in Broward early Friday morning.

Those interested in adoption these pets will have to make an appointment for the week of August 8th-12th. The application to adopt is here.

If the organization accepts your application after review, they will contact the person with a scheduled date to pick up the dog.

Each adoption has a fee based on the age and numbers of animals one is adopting. These fees could also include vaccinations, wellness checks, and spaying or flea/tick treatment.

You must be 21 years or older to adopt and must bring an ID.

"It is our hope that the dogs will find their forever homes quickly," said Mary Steffen, Senior VP of Operations.