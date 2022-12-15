first alert weather

Humid Thursday Across South Florida Before Wet Weather Arrives to Start Weekend

Our much anticipated cold front will press through on Friday but it'll take its sweet time clearing us out

South Florida will be in store for quite a change in weather during the coming days - as humid conditions turn into wet weather before the arrival of our coolest temperatures in months.

Look for a warm and humid Thursday as winds turn to the south. Highs will reach the mid-80s, well above the typical 78 degrees for this time of  the year. The current record for Miami on this date is 86. It'll be close!

Our much anticipated cold front will press through on Friday but it'll take its sweet time clearing us out. Look for a good chance for showers on Friday and Saturday with even some lingering rain into Sunday, albeit not as widespread. 

We will likely see our coolest temperatures over the next seven days on Monday. We have the perfect setup of north winds and clearing skies. We are forecasting a morning temperature of 62 in Miami, the coolest since last April. Many spots inland front the coast could see 50s.

