Humid, Warmer Friday Across South Florida Ahead of Even Hotter Weekend

The rise in temperatures across South Florida during the past work week will continue into the weekend with the area feeling even more humid.

The warm and humid pattern will bring South Florida a few spotty showers and storms each and every day this weekend. A Flood Advisory is in effect for Broward County until 9:30 a.m. as a result of early morning storms across the area.

Highs will be in the upper 80s with not much breeze until possibly Sunday.

This means that the boat and beach are in play. Feels like temperatures will be well into the 90s, so make sure to find that cool spot.

Next week will offer a little more breeze and slightly lower rain chances. It'll still be warm with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 with humidity too.