Humidity, Storm Chances Increase to End Work Week Across South Florida

While it won't be like the middle of summer felt, South Florida will see a return of both humidity and storms to end the work week.

Humidity is creeping up, but rain chances remain low for one more day. Expect the breeze to continue for your Thursday as highs hit the mid-80s.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

The east breeze will keep the risk of rip currents in the forecast along with the possibility of some king tide flooding.

Rain chances pick up in earnest starting Friday and stay in the 50-60 percent range right through the weekend, Highs will stay locked in around 85-86 degrees.

Sunday looks to be the rainiest day this weekend. Saturday won't be too far behind with drier air moving in by Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.