first alert weather

Humidity, Storm Chances Increase to End Work Week Across South Florida

The east breeze will keep the risk of rip currents in the forecast along with the possibility of some king tide flooding

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

While it won't be like the middle of summer felt, South Florida will see a return of both humidity and storms to end the work week.

Humidity is creeping up, but rain chances remain low for one more day. Expect the breeze to continue for your Thursday as highs hit the mid-80s.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

The east breeze will keep the risk of rip currents in the forecast along with the possibility of some king tide flooding. 

Local

Miami-Dade 1 hour ago

6 to Know: Pricey Puppies Stolen in Wild Shootout Caught on Camera

Breast Cancer 7 hours ago

Woman, Sisters Diagnosed With Breast Cancer After Negative Gene Mutation Test

Rain chances pick up in earnest starting Friday and stay in the 50-60 percent range right through the weekend, Highs will stay locked in around 85-86 degrees.

Sunday looks to be the rainiest day this weekend. Saturday won't be too far behind with drier air moving in by Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

Stay up to date with NBC 6 First Alert Weather and South Florida's most powerful radar First Alert Doppler 6000 by downloading the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherMiami-DadeBroward
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us