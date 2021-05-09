Hundreds Come Out for the Return of the Fort Lauderdale Air Show

After a yearlong absence, the Fort Lauderdale Air Show was in full swing, with 6-year-old Summer Hayden at the beach with her family, happy to see the planes high above.

Summer’s mom, Jenna Hayden, says coming out to the Air Show is a family tradition and was glad it wasn’t canceled this year.

“We’ve did it in the past and just enjoy being here," said Jenna Hayden, whose family came out from Pembroke Pines. "It gives the kids something to do and get excited about especially during the pandemic and everything."

Last year, the Air Show was canceled due to the pandemic.

“We did have a show last year postponed to November. That was at the height of things and it wasn’t just the same," said Chris Dirato, the Director of Public Relations for the Air Show.

Now with fewer COVID-19 restrictions and new CDC guidelines, the Air Show has returned. This is South Florida’s first major event since the pandemic struck last March.

“We’ve all been incredibly starved for entertainment in our lives. And no less entertainment here. It’s such a great venue like Fort Lauderdale Beach," Dirato said.