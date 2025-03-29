Immigration

Hundreds gather at Krome Detention Center in SW Miami-Dade to protest living conditions

The protest started at around 11 a.m. as people gathered at the detention center on Southwest 177th Avenue and 12th Street as they chanted and held signs

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Hundreds of people gathered outside the Krome Detention Center in Southwest Miami-Dade Saturday to protest what they're calling "inhumane conditions" at the facility.

The protest started at around 11 a.m. as people gathered at the detention center on Southwest 177th Avenue and 12th Street as they chanted and held signs.

NBC6 reported last week how Immigration and Customs Enforcement said it's experiencing temporary overcrowding due to recent increases in detention populations.

ICE said it's working to implement measures to manage capacity while maintaining compliance with federal standards.

But those who protested on Saturday, especially those with detained family members, worry that conditions could worsen and are demanding better treatment for their loved ones.

