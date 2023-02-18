Hundreds Gathered Together to Honor Children Battling Cancer in South Florida

Hundreds of people came together to commemorate ten years since South Florida lost a little girl to childhood cancer.

Bella Rodriguez-Torres died when she was ten years old after battling cancer for six years.

For the last decade, her family, alongside the Live Like Bella foundation have hosted 5k races to raise awareness for childhood cancer.

“43 children are diagnosed with cancer every single day,” said the foundation’s CEO, Nicole De Lara Puente. “And to watch people come together to honor them, to send a message to these families that we're here was incredibly emotional for me.”

Bella’s family says sometimes the ten years feel like they’ve gone by quickly. Other days it feels like an eternity. One thing is for sure, their commitment to bring awareness to this illness.

“Bella is the strongest person I will ever know,” said her sister Rayna Rodriguez-Torres. “She was always optimistic. She was so strong. She was always worrying about everyone else but herself.”

That’s what the family says live like Bella means.

They say she was a true warrior, filled with compassion and bravery.

The foundation is looking back at the decade since Bella’s passing, but they’re also looking ahead.

“We celebrate ten years of the growth that has come thanks to her,” said De Lara Puente. “And I ask all the time, you know who's our boss here? It's not me. It's Bella.”

They’re still committed to helping families dealing with the pain of receiving the news no parent wants to hear… a childhood cancer diagnosis.

“Live like Bella is currently funding 58 clinical trials in childhood cancer research, which is unprecedented at ten different institutions across the state of Florida,” said De Lara Puente.

The family is also reflecting on the hardships they endured for years, all while Bella was fighting for her life.

“We stayed strong,” said Rayna. “We reached out to friends and our community was just there for us. Every step of the way. And as a family, we helped each other through everything with communication and love.”

The foundation helps families in more than 30 countries around the world. They give family emotional support and financial help.