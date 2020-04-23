Miami

Hundreds Line Up for Free Diaper Distribution in Miami

Just a month ago, life was totally different for stay-at-home mom Mayra Brunelle. She showed up for a free diaper distribution Thursday in Miami with her 1-year-old daughter in tow.

“I never imagined myself being in a line like this," she said. "We always had blessings ... this time it’s ridiculous.” 

Brunelle’s husband is one of many tourism industry workers hit financially hard during this health crisis. Now their family is in a tough spot.

The Miami Diaper Bank says the need in the community is up 600%. In addition to low-income families already asking for diapers, new people in new financial hardships are in need now.

An estimated 650 families received diapers Thursday. The funding for the handout was from the Children’s Trust.

If you are finding yourself in a position where diapers are now a struggle to buy, you can get more information from miamidiaperbank.com.

