Hundreds Lose Power After Car Crashes Into Pole in Plantation

A driver was rushed to the hospital Tuesday with serious injuries after his SUV crashed into a utility pole in Plantation, causing a massive fire and power outages in the area.

According to Plantation Police, the crash occurred on Sunrise Boulevard near NW 70th Avenue, causing the silver Toyota SUV to burst into flames and smoke to billow into the air.

Police said a good Samaritan pulled the driver out of the SUV before authorities arrived.

Investigators confirmed the driver was the only person in the SUV and is expected to survive his injuries. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Emergency crews were called to the scene and the westbound lanes of Sunrise Boulevard were shut down for several hours.

Police officers directed traffic, and electrical crews worked to restore power to hundreds of homes in the area.

A third-grader named Mila said that she and her friends could see the fire from their classroom and that everyone was panicking.

“I was scared because I didn't know was half what was happening,” she said. “And there was a bunch of other kids panicking in the same room as me.”

The crash caused the utility pole to crack and would have fallen if not for the power lines holding it upright.

Debbie Gonzalez, a neighbor, said that speeding was common in the area, and drivers need to stay safe on the roads.

She also said that her husband heard loud popping and crackling sounds and went outside to find the SUV in flames.

“I was at work and he tells me that he hears some flickering noises and like popping noises and he goes outside,” said Gonzalez. “…And he notices and takes some photos and videos that a car is in flames. And I had hit the main electrical pole.”

The crash caused power outages in the neighborhood, and residents are reminded to drive safely and obey the speed limit.

At last check, at least 470 homes were impacted by the power outages.