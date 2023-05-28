Hundreds “March for Unity” Outside Homestead City Hall to Denounce New Immigration Law

Immigrant workers, religious leaders and concerned families united in Homestead Saturday to push back against Florida's new anti-immigration law.

In a "March for Unity" hundreds gathered in front of Homestead City Hall to protest Senate Bill 1718 Gov. DeSantis signed into law last month that some consider the "strongest anti-illegal immigration legislation in the country."

Governor Ron DeSantis's immigration law breakdown.

The new law requires any hospital that accepts Medicaid to ask patients whether they are United States citizens.

People could be charged with felonies if caught transporting five or more undocumented immigrants or a minor.

Employers will be required to use E-Verify to check employment eligibility. If not, businesses will be fined.

And students with dreams of practicing law will also be impacted. Starting in 2028, Florida will not allow undocumented immigrants to receive a law license.

According to the Florida Immigrant Coalition the law has caused tremendous fear, anxiety, and misinformation among the immigrant communities of Florida. Families have left the state, and many more are making plans to leave in the coming months.

In response to these concerns, WeCount! and a coalition of faith leaders, community-based organizations, and immigrant families gathered to denounce SB1718 and to say, "We’re here, and we’re not going anywhere. There is no Florida without us."