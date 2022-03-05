Hundreds Rally in Downtown Miami In Solidarity With Ukraine Amid Russia Attack

Hundreds of people rallied in Bayfront Park Saturday, standing in solidarity with the Ukrainian people and against Russian aggression.

Organizers say they have three main demands: a no-fly zone over Ukraine, which American and NATO leaders have said is not an option, fearing it could spark a world war, an embargo of Russian oil and gas and that all Russian banks be removed from the SWIFT banking communications system.

Many of the people at the rally had deep family ties to Ukraine.

67-year-old Valentina Omelinenko’s daughter Victoria Lozovska was one of the many demonstrators in Bayfront Park and said Valentina is trying to find refuge in Poland after fleeing Kyiv amid Russia’s invasion.

“It’s mile-long lines trying to get out of Kyiv. Unfortunately, Kyiv is one of the biggest targets for Putin,” Lozovska said. “She has been hiding in the basement and hearing the missiles and the bombs going off in her neighborhood. She’s been extremely stressed out not knowing if she’s going to live another day.”

“I feel very powerless that I cannot help. So that’s why we’re here today to speak on behalf of Ukrainian people and do what we can,” Lozovska said.