Hundreds Rally Outside Miami-Dade Courthouse for Reproductive Rights on Roe V. Wade Anniversary

Hundreds rally on the steps of the Miami-Dade County Courthouse Sunday as part of a national day of action in support of reproductive freedom.

Sunday marks the 50th anniversary of Roe V Wade, the 1973 decision that had provided a constitutional right to abortion.

On June 24, 2022, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned that decision, leaving individual states to determine the procedure's legality.

Bans Off Miami is hosting a demonstration Sunday on the steps of the courthouse in partnership with community organizations to bring awareness to the fight for reproductive freedom.

Among the key speakers at the demonstration will be Karla Hernández-Mats, Miami Coalition to Advance Racial Equity Board Member Cortés Marià Lewis, Women’s March Florida Board Member Carrie Feit, and others.

The demonstration is set to address the need for voter registration efforts, legislative advocacy, and supporting the community reproductive justice organizations.

“Our movement in Miami and beyond is growing,” said Bans Off Miami Organizer Kat Duesterhaus. “We’re ready to equip supporters of reproductive freedom with the tools to help make change. Come find us if you’re ready to get involved.”

Hundreds of thousands of people across the United States are expected to turn out at events across the 50 states, with a Women’s March anchor event in Madison, Wisconsin.