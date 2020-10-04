Hurricane and Tropical Storm Watches Issued for Parts of Cuba as Tropical Cyclone Strengthens

A Hurricane Watch and Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for western Cuba, while a Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for the Cayman Islands, as Potential Tropical Cyclone 26 is expected to strengthen over the next few days.

According to the National Hurricane Center on Sunday, the disturbance was centered 90 miles south of Kingston, Jamaica with wind gusts at 35 mph, moving west-northwest at 10 mph.

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for the Cuban provinces of Pinar del Rio and Artemisaand. A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for the Cuban province of La Habana. The Cayman Islands are under a Tropical Storm Warning.

The disturbance is forecasted to become Tropical Storm Delta as it nears the Cayman Islands Monday evening before moving into the southeastern Gulf of Mexico Tuesday night.

NEW: Potential Tropical Cyclone 26...expected to become "Delta" in the NW Caribbean...will pose a threat to the northern Gulf coast later in the week...possibly as a formidable hurricane. @nbc6 https://t.co/RZ36m1rS4u pic.twitter.com/a5XprRx93X — Ryan Phillips - NBC6 (@RyanNBC6) October 4, 2020

The disturbance posses no direct threat to South Florida or the Florida Keys, but rain chances will be enhanced for the Keys on Tuesday and Wednesday