Hurricane Andrew 30 Years Later: Share Your Memories With NBC 6

More than 40 people lost their lives and thousands of families were left homeless after Hurricane Andrew swept through South Florida

Nearly 30 years ago, on the morning of August 24, 1992, residents of South Florida never could have imagined that their lives would change forever.

With sustained winds of 165 miles per hour and destructive power never before seen in our area, Hurricane Andrew hit Miami-Dade County as a Category 5 hurricane.

Do you have photos or videos from Hurricane Andrew that you want to share with us? Send your photos and videos to us via email at isee@nbc6.com or scroll down to upload.

South Florida Aug 24, 2021

29 Years Later, Hurricane Andrew's Deadly Impact Remembered in South Florida

Miami Aug 23, 2017

Hurricane Andrew: Through the Lens of a Journalist

A total of 44 people lost their lives in Florida that day. Some 82,000 businesses and 150,000 homes were destroyed or damaged, as Andrew's devastation left losses valued at over $25 billion.

An estimated 250,000 people were left homeless, and about 100,000 residents left South Florida.

The impact of Hurricane Andrew sparked changes in legislature and taught South Floridians to be better prepared. Thirty years later, the storm's impact is still felt by many.

Remnants of a trailer park following Hurricane Andrew. (Photo by Steve Starr/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images)

Do you have photos or videos to share with us? You can upload them using the following form. If you would like to submit your photos or videos from a cell phone, send them to isee@nbc6.com

