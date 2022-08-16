Hurricane Andrew 30 Years Later: Share Your Memories With NBC 6

Nearly 30 years ago, on the morning of August 24, 1992, residents of South Florida never could have imagined that their lives would change forever.

With sustained winds of 165 miles per hour and destructive power never before seen in our area, Hurricane Andrew hit Miami-Dade County as a Category 5 hurricane.

A total of 44 people lost their lives in Florida that day. Some 82,000 businesses and 150,000 homes were destroyed or damaged, as Andrew's devastation left losses valued at over $25 billion.

An estimated 250,000 people were left homeless, and about 100,000 residents left South Florida.

The impact of Hurricane Andrew sparked changes in legislature and taught South Floridians to be better prepared. Thirty years later, the storm's impact is still felt by many.

