Hurricane Andrew: Remembering the Devastation 30 Years Later

More than 40 people lost their lives and thousands of families were left homeless after Hurricane Andrew swept through South Florida

On the morning of August 24, 1992, residents of South Florida never could have imagined that their lives would soon change forever.

With sustained winds of 165 miles per hour and destructive power never before seen in our area, Hurricane Andrew hit Miami-Dade County as a Category 5 hurricane exactly 30 years ago.

ANDREW: 30 YEARS LATER

A total of 44 people lost their lives in Florida that day. Some 82,000 businesses and 150,000 homes were destroyed or damaged, as Andrew's devastation left losses valued at over $25 billion.

An estimated 250,000 people were left homeless by the hurricane, and about 100,000 residents left South Florida.

The impact of Hurricane Andrew sparked changes in legislature and taught South Floridians to be better prepared for future disasters. Thirty years later, the storm's impact is still felt by many.

Video Archive
Photo Archive

Photos: Remembering Hurricane Andrew 30 Years Later

