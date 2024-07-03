Hurricane Beryl forces cruise lines to modify itineraries. Here are the changes

Record-breaking Hurricane Beryl ripped through the Caribbean as it headed west, also impacting travel.

Grenada was especially hard hit on the island of Carriacou, where Beryl made landfall as a Category 4 storm.

Jamaica is currently under a hurricane watch as they are next in Beryl’s projected path.

Cruise lines are actively monitoring forecasts of the hurricane's path. As of now, they’ve adjusted the following itineraries:

Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Horizon will cancel a visit to Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands on Wednesday, July 3.

will cancel a visit to Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands on Wednesday, July 3. Carnival Liberty will visit Cozumel, Mexico on Tuesday, July 2 instead of Friday, July 5, which will now be a day at sea.

Royal Caribbean

Celebrity Beyond’s 6/29 sailing will swap Kralendijk, Bonaire with Oranjestad, Aruba on July 2 and move Kralendijk, Bonaire to July 4.

Icon of the Seas’ 6/29 sailing will now visit Cozumel, Mexico, and Costa Maya, Mexico, instead of Philipsburg, St. Maarten, and Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas.

Grandeur of the Seas’ 7/1 sailing will now visit Yucatan (Progresso), Mexico on Day 4 and Cozumel, Mexico, on Day 3.

Wonder of the Seas’ 6/30 sailing will now have a Sea Day on Day 5 instead of visiting Roatan, Honduras and will enjoy a visit to Nassau, Bahamas on Day 6, instead of visiting Costa Maya, Mexico.

Harmony of the Seas’ 6/30 sailing will now visit Cozumel, Mexico on Day 3 and Costa Maya, Mexico on Day 4, instead of Roatan, Honduras.

Norwegian Cruise Line