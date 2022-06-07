Hurricane Center Chief Kenneth Graham Named New National Weather Service Director

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has selected Kenneth Graham, who has spent four years as the director of the National Hurricane Center, as director of National Weather Service and assistant administrator for weather services.

The announcement by NOAA less than a week after the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season officially began.

“Ken has the scientific integrity, trusted leadership, and communication prowess that will take the National Weather Service to even greater heights,” said NOAA Administrator Rick Spinrad. “I have full confidence that he will help create a more weather- and climate-ready nation amid more extreme weather fueled by our changing climate.”

Prior to the announcement, Graham was the director of the NHC where he oversaw various hurricane seasons - including the record 2020 season.

In a statement, Graham said he was honored to be selected to this position.

“I thank Dr. Spinrad for entrusting me with the awesome responsibility and privilege of leading this dedicated team at such an exciting and important time in our history," he said. "We’ll accomplish great things together by building on recent progress and prioritizing support of our forecasters. I can’t wait to get started.”

Jamie Rhome, who is currently the deputy director of the National Hurricane Center, was selected as acting director of NHC until a permanent director is named.