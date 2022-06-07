National Weather Service

Hurricane Center Chief Kenneth Graham Named New National Weather Service Director

The announcement by NOAA less than a week after the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season officially began

By Kevin Boulandier

NHC

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has selected Kenneth Graham, who has spent four years as the director of the National Hurricane Center, as director of National Weather Service and assistant administrator for weather services.

The announcement by NOAA less than a week after the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season officially began.

“Ken has the scientific integrity, trusted leadership, and communication prowess that will take the National Weather Service to even greater heights,” said NOAA Administrator Rick Spinrad. “I have full confidence that he will help create a more weather- and climate-ready nation amid more extreme weather fueled by our changing climate.”

Prior to the announcement, Graham was the director of the NHC where he oversaw various hurricane seasons - including the record 2020 season.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Atlantic Hurricane Season 2022: NBC 6's Guide for South Florida Residents

In a statement, Graham said he was honored to be selected to this position.

“I thank Dr. Spinrad for entrusting me with the awesome responsibility and privilege of leading this dedicated team at such an exciting and important time in our history," he said. "We’ll accomplish great things together by building on recent progress and prioritizing support of our forecasters. I can’t wait to get started.”

Local

Florida 6 hours ago

Mother Charged After Florida Toddler Fatally Shoots Father Inside Home

Coral Springs 17 hours ago

Evacuated and in Limbo: Coral Springs Residents Clean Up as They Wait for Repairs

Jamie Rhome, who is currently the deputy director of the National Hurricane Center, was selected as acting director of NHC until a permanent director is named.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

National Weather ServiceMiamiNational Hurricane CenterNOAAKenneth Graham
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral LX News 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us