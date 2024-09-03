Hurricane Center forecasters monitoring 3 areas in the Atlantic

Forecasters at the National Hurricane Center were monitoring three potential systems in the Atlantic and Caribbean on Tuesday.

The first area involved a tropical wave that was producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms over Hispaniola and portions of the central Caribbean Sea.

The NHC was giving the system a 40% chance of development over the next seven days as it was expected to move westward.

It could become a tropical depression as it reaches the western Caribbean and southwestern Gulf of Mexico late this week or over the weekend, the NHC said.

A second area being monitored also had a 40% chance of formation over the next week.

That tropical wave was over the far eastern Atlantic and was producing

disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

The wave could become a tropical depression later this week while the disturbance moves slowly west-northwestward or northwestward over the eastern tropical Atlantic Ocean.

A third tropical wave that was sandwiched between the other two was located about midway between the west coast of Africa and the Lesser Antilles.

That wave had a 10% chance of development in the coming days but more development was possible.

It could bring an increase in moisture to the Turks and Caicos and Bahamas by the middle of next week.

This looks to be similar to the many tropical waves we’ve had across the area already this season. The moisture usually hits the cold/stalled fronts that drape across the region and nudges rain chances up.