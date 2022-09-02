2022 Hurricane Season

Hurricane Danielle Forms in Atlantic While Continuing Slow Push Away From U.S.

No watches and warnings have been issued and the storm is not expected to impact the United States at all

By NBC 6

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Hurricane Danielle formed Friday morning as it is expected to intensify while continuing to push away from the United States.

The Category 1 storm has winds of 75 miles per hour while moving to the east at just 1 mile per hour in the northern Atlantic Ocean. Danielle expected to strengthen over the next few days, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami.

No watches and warnings have been issued and the storm is not expected to impact the United States at all.

2022 Hurricane Season

2022 Hurricane Season Aug 29

Signs of Life in Atlantic Basin as Peak Hurricane Season Nears: Morales

remembering andrew Aug 23

Hurricane Andrew: Remembering the Devastation 30 Years Later

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Meanwhile, second area named Invest 91-L maintained a 70 percent chance of becoming a tropical depression over the next five days. While the system may become a tropical depression in a day or two, any additional organization would likely trigger a name being assigned to the system.

Computer model forecasts were in good agreement that the ridge of high pressure in the Atlantic will force this system to curl up and away from the United States.

A third area in the eastern tropical Atlantic was being monitored for development later in the week with formation chances currently at 10 percent.

Be prepared for your day and week ahead during the hurricane season. Sign up for our weather newsletter.

This article tagged under:

2022 Hurricane SeasonUnited StatesNational Hurricane Center
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral LX News 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us