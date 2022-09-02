Hurricane Danielle Forms in Atlantic While Continuing Slow Push Away From U.S.

Hurricane Danielle formed Friday morning as it is expected to intensify while continuing to push away from the United States.

The Category 1 storm has winds of 75 miles per hour while moving to the east at just 1 mile per hour in the northern Atlantic Ocean. Danielle expected to strengthen over the next few days, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami.

No watches and warnings have been issued and the storm is not expected to impact the United States at all.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Meanwhile, second area named Invest 91-L maintained a 70 percent chance of becoming a tropical depression over the next five days. While the system may become a tropical depression in a day or two, any additional organization would likely trigger a name being assigned to the system.

Computer model forecasts were in good agreement that the ridge of high pressure in the Atlantic will force this system to curl up and away from the United States.

A third area in the eastern tropical Atlantic was being monitored for development later in the week with formation chances currently at 10 percent.