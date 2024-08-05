Florida

Hurricane Debby blows $1 million worth of cocaine onto Florida Keys beach

U.S. Border Patrol officials said Debby is responsible for blowing 25 packages containing more than $1 million worth of cocaine onto a beach

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Hurricane Debby roared ashore in northern Florida Monday morning, but not before it blew a large amount of cocaine onto a beach in the Florida Keys.

U.S. Border Patrol officials said Debby is responsible for blowing 25 packages containing more than $1 million worth of cocaine onto a beach.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

The cocaine, around 70 pounds in total, was found by a good Samaritan, who contacted authorities.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Border Patrol officials seized the drugs.

This article tagged under:

Florida
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us