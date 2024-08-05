Hurricane Debby blows $1 million worth of cocaine onto Florida Keys beach

Hurricane Debby roared ashore in northern Florida Monday morning, but not before it blew a large amount of cocaine onto a beach in the Florida Keys.

U.S. Border Patrol officials said Debby is responsible for blowing 25 packages containing more than $1 million worth of cocaine onto a beach.

The cocaine, around 70 pounds in total, was found by a good Samaritan, who contacted authorities.

Hurricane Debby blew 25 packages of cocaine (70 lbs.) onto a beach in the Florida Keys. Good Samaritan discovered the drugs & contacted authorities. U.S. Border Patrol seized the drugs, which have a street value of over $1 million dollars.#Hurricane #Debby #Florida #floridakeys pic.twitter.com/nsjKu6qm8V — Samuel Briggs II (@USBPChiefMIP) August 5, 2024

Border Patrol officials seized the drugs.