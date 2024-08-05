WATCH LIVE: Gov. DeSantis provides updates on Hurricane Debby after it made landfall in Florida

Hurricane Debby has made landfall Monday in northern Florida as a Category 1 storm.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami said Debby has maximum sustained winds of 80 mph (129 kph). The storm made landfall in Steinhatchee, a tiny community of less than 1,000 residents in the Big Bend area of Florida’s Gulf Coast.

The storm made landfall in one of the least populated areas of Florida, but forecasters warned heavy rain could spawn catastrophic flooding in Florida, South Carolina and Georgia. The storm was moving northeast at 10 mph (17 kph), the National Hurricane Center in Miami said.

#Debby is forecast to slow down and possibly even stall across the Southeast coast. This means flash flooding. Some spots in yellow could top 18" of rain. Stay with @nbc6https://t.co/PKdbgxwLAa pic.twitter.com/wsPiz0VIFO — Adam Berg (@AdamBergNBC6) August 5, 2024

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Nearly 214,000 customers were without power in Florida on Monday morning, according to PowerOutage.com.

Debby is the fourth named storm of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season.

Forecasters warned heavy amounts of rain from Debby could spawn catastrophic flooding in Florida, South Carolina and Georgia.

Debby stayed over the open waters through the day on Sunday but impacts will continue, especially for the western side of Florida. The forward movement is slightly slower, at 10 mph.

Debby moved across western Cuba on Saturday as a depression before it reached the eastern Gulf of Mexico, where it reached tropical storm status, the NHC said.

#Debby will weaken to a tropical storm today but then slow down over Georgia and the Carolinas. This means huge rains are in the forecast. Well over a foot in some spots. @nbc6https://t.co/PKdbgxwLAa pic.twitter.com/ElwGOmXHT4 — Adam Berg (@AdamBergNBC6) August 5, 2024

A hurricane warning was in effect for the Florida Gulf coast from the Suwannee River to the Ochlockonee River, while a hurricane watch was in effect for the Florida coast west of the Ochlockonee River to Indian Pass and the Florida coast east of the Suwannee River to Yankeetown.

Heavy wind, rain and flooding were expected along the system's path, with maximum rainfall totals up to 15 inches possible in some areas, the NHC said.

Storm surge warnings are in play across the #BigBend of #Florida south to #Tampa. Storm surge warnings for parts of #Georgia and #SouthCarolina too. The surge in the Big Bend region is over the top and life threatening. Stay with @nbc6https://t.co/PKdbgxwLAa pic.twitter.com/b2IsboFoKo — Adam Berg (@AdamBergNBC6) August 5, 2024

"This rainfall will likely result in areas of locally considerable flash and urban flooding, with river flooding expected," the NHC said.

Impacts in South Florida

The heavy rain over the weekend has moved out for the most part but additional scattered showers and storms are possible along with breezy conditions over the next couple of days.

A small craft advisory is in effect along with a high risk of rip currents.

Hurricane Debby has also caused significant travel delays in South Florida.

On Sunday, there were extremely long lines at the customer service counters at Miami International Airport.

According to airport management, some 107 flight arrivals and another 79 flights that were scheduled to depart from MIA were canceled Sunday afternoon.

The flight monitoring platform FlightAware says some 248 landings and takeoffs had been delayed due to bad weather.