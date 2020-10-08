Hurricane Delta Approaches Louisiana Coast with 100 mph Winds

Hurricane Delta was expected to move over the central Gulf of Mexico Thursday before gaining strength and approaching the northern Gulf coast Friday.

Delta was located about 450 miles south-southeast of Cameron, Louisiana with maximum sustained winds of 100 mph, according to the latest update from the National Hurricane Center.

The storm was moving northwest at 15 mph. Delta is expected to become a major hurricane by Thursday night before weakening again as it approaches Louisiana.

A Hurricane Warning was in effect east of Sabine Pass to Morgan City, Louisiana. A Tropical Storm Warning was in effect for parts of Texas and Louisiana, including New Orleans.