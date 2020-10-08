hurricane delta

Hurricane Delta Approaches Louisiana Coast with 100 mph Winds

NBC Universal, Inc. 



Hurricane Delta was expected to move over the central Gulf of Mexico Thursday before gaining strength and approaching the northern Gulf coast Friday.



Delta was located about 450 miles south-southeast of Cameron, Louisiana with maximum sustained winds of 100 mph, according to the latest update from the National Hurricane Center. 



	
HURRICANE DELTA LATEST

	

					

			

				

											
							
						

													
						
															


				

					

													Weather
																			
								2 hours ago							
											


											

							
								
									Today's Forecast								
							
						

									

			

		

					

			

				

											
							
						

													
						
															


				

					

													Louisiana
																			
								5 hours ago							
											


											

							
								
									‘Sheer Anxiety': Louisiana Braces Itself for Hurricane Delta								
							
						

									

			

		

	



The storm was moving northwest at 15 mph. Delta is expected to become a major hurricane by Thursday night before weakening again as it approaches Louisiana.



A Hurricane Warning was in effect east of Sabine Pass to Morgan City, Louisiana. A Tropical Storm Warning was in effect for parts of Texas and Louisiana, including New Orleans.






	Stay up to date with NBC 6 First Alert Weather and South Florida's most powerful radar First Alert Doppler 6000 by downloading the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.




									

					
	

		

	
This article tagged under:

	hurricane deltaLouisianaGulf coast2020 atlantic hurricane season

		
	

				
	


	
	

	
				

		

		

			
		

	




			

		


		
	

	




	
			
				

			
			

		

		

	
	
	




	

		

							
					Coronavirus Pandemic				
							
					News				
							
					Local				
							
					US & World				
							
					NBCLX				
							
					Decision 2020				
							
					Impact With Jackie Nespral				
							
					PolitiFact				
							
					Weather				
							
					Hurricane Season				
							
					Weather alerts				
							
					Investigations				
							
					Responds				
							
					6 In The Mix				
							
					Entertainment				
							
					Latin Beat				
							
					Traffic				
							
					Sports				
							
					Community				
							
					Voices With Jawan Strader				
					

		

							
					Submit a Consumer Complaint				
							
					Submit Photos and Video				
							
					Contests				
							
					Our Apps				
							
					Newsletters				
					

	

	

		
		
	




	Contact Us