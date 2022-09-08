Hurricane Earl Could Become Cat 4 Storm While Continuing Move Away From U.S.

The first major hurricane of the 2022 Atlantic season could be days away from forming as both Danielle and Earl continue their movement away from the United States.

Hurricane Earl strengthened slightly Wednesday with maximum sustained winds of 105 miles per hour, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami. Earl remained south of Bermuda and was expected to intensify considerably as it moves north away from the Caribbean.

Earl's impacts look to be of little consequence to land, but the system may bring tropical storm and hurricane conditions this week to Bermuda. A hurricane watch and tropical storm warning were issued for the area.

The official forecast keeps the system well east of the island, which is great news, considering it is forecast to be the season's first major hurricane and could be as strong as a Category 4 storm.

Meanwhile, Danielle weakened to a tropical storm with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph, according to the NHC. Danielle was located in the north Atlantic, northwest of the Azores, and was forecast to weaken further as it moves to the east over the coming days.

Forecasters are also keeping an eye on a broad area of low pressure in the far eastern Atlantic. This system could be a depression in the next two to three days as it trudges to the west with a 70 percent chance of development over the next five days.

A fourth area of interest was a tropical wave, forecast to move off of the coast of Africa soon with a 30 percent chance of development.

Danielle and Earl formed after just three other named storms formed in the first three months of this year’s season, far below the active seasons of the past several years.