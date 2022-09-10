South Florida

Hurricane Earl Expected to Become Extratropical Saturday Afternoon

By Chelsea Ambriz

Hurricane Earl is expected to become extratropical Saturday afternoon as it produces strong winds over southeastern Newfoundland.

As of 5 a.m. EDT, the National Hurricane Center is reporting Earl 380 miles north of Cape Race in Newfoundland with maximum sustained winds are near 105 mph.

Hurricane Earl is still holding at a category 2 storm but is tracking away from Canada, Bermuda, and the U.S.

Earl is forecast to become a powerful hurricane-force extratropical low Saturday afternoon with weakening expected during the next few days.

There could be swells and rip currents in coastal areas.

Otherwise, no impacts to South Florida.

