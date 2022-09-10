Hurricane Earl Expected to Become Extratropical Saturday Afternoon

Hurricane Earl is expected to become extratropical Saturday afternoon as it produces strong winds over southeastern Newfoundland.
As of 5 a.m. EDT, the National Hurricane Center is reporting Earl 380 miles north of Cape Race in Newfoundland with maximum sustained winds are near 105 mph.
Hurricane Earl is still holding at a category 2 storm but is tracking away from Canada, Bermuda, and the U.S.
Earl is forecast to become a powerful hurricane-force extratropical low Saturday afternoon with weakening expected during the next few days.
There could be swells and rip currents in coastal areas.
Otherwise, no impacts to South Florida.
